Nintendo Switch - Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition | $299 | Amazon

Nintendo’s best special edition Switch console is back in stock. Yes, of course, I am talking about the Animal Crossing Special Edition Nintendo Switch. Decked out in cute imagery of the Nook family along with pastel green and blue Joy-Con controllers you can’t get anywhere else, this console is beautiful. I’m honestly a bit upset they haven’t updated this version to have an OLED screen. It’d be the perfect Switch. Though the docks and Joy-Con’s are compatible with each other. Nothing is stopping you from just buying both and swapping pieces around to craft the perfect Nintendo Switch in true Animal Crossing fashion.