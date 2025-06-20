The AeroGarden for 33% off Makes Indoor Gardening Easy

You can keep fresh herbs at the ready in your kitchen. An AeroGarden has everything plants crave to flourish, making it easy for you to grow an indoor garden year-round.

The AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 is a round, stainless steel countertop that's spacious enough to grow six different plants at once, growing up to 12 inches tall. The full-spectrum 20W LED simulates natural sunlight to stimulate plant growth. It has an automatic on and off timer that helps plants germinate up to five times faster than in just soil.

Included with the AeroGarden is the 20W LED grow light system, a power adapter, and one bottle containing three ounces of liquid plant food. You also get a gourmet herb seed pod kit to get you started on growing favorites like Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint.

Right now, you can score the AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360 for 33% off. That brings the price down from $120 to just $80—saving you $40 for a limited time.