8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller (G Classic Edition) | $28 | Amazon

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired Controller (Gray Edition) | $28 | Amazon

8BitDo has been leveraging nostalgia in a big way—designing controllers and other peripherals that echo the flavor of an older generation while incorporating modern features. The company’s controllers also have hands down the best d-pad you can get for the Switch. No more misfired inputs like with the official Pro Controller. A 8BitDo d-pad won’t make Celeste a breeze, but it will certainly make it less frustrating. Today only, the two wired controller options are discounted to $28 in a lightning deal. The G Classic Edition is colored based on the original Game Boy while the Gray Edition is based on the original PlayStation controller. Take your pick.

