Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Controller | $70 | Best Buy

When I finally sent in my Joy-Cons for their free tune-up this year, I decided to make the leap to a Switch Pro Controller in the meantime. I am a casual gamer, but I can name the games whose button layouts were too much for my fragile wrists—Celeste is a culprit, with its quick reliance on the shoulder buttons for climbing . But as soon as I started using the Pro Controller, I never wanted to turn back; Nintendo could’ve kept the Joy-Cons for all I care. It’s unbelievably comfortable—and nary a drift or a carpal tunnel syndrome in the months I’ve been playing. If you’re gifting someone with a Nintendo Switch already, it would be very cool of you to throw in a Pro C ontroller with their gift too.