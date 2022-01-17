Sutera Dream Deep Orthopedic Contour Pillow | $47 | Amazon



Okay, sure, this pillow is a weird shape, but know that it’s intentionally so. The Sutera Dream Deep Orthopedic Contour Pillow, which is 22% off at Amazon, is ergonomically designed to help relieve pain. For $47, you get a memory foam pillow (with a machine washable cover, I might add) that helps promote head, neck, and spinal alignment. Who doesn’t want that? Again, it might look a little goofy, but we won’t tell if you put it in the closet when a guest comes over. Also, it’s for your physical health, so get over it. Apologies for my tone, here. Maybe I could use one of these.