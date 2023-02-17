It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Smart Home

The 30% Off Sobro Smart End Table Keeps You Connected

The side table that keeps you charged and hydrated.

By
Erin O'Brien
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This little end table is so much more powerful than it lets on.
This little end table is so much more powerful than it lets on.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

We wrote about the smart coffee table, the eldest sibling of the Sobro family this week, and hey—everyone dug it. What’s not to love? The Sobro End Table, the Sobro’s little bro, is 30% off too. It has the same great features, but a profile fit for your bedroom or next to your couch.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Sobro Smart End Table with Built-In Outlets | $700 | 30% Off | Wayfair

This bad boy of the Sobro family has a wireless charging station and a small cooler drawer for all your cold bevs. For ambiance, the Sobro has built-in, LED-powered front and backlights. Color changing and motion sensor, this little guy can be your nightlight. You don’t have to be brave. Stay connected, stay hydrated.

Advertisement
HomeSmart Home