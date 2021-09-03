Friday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s September 3, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Stay on top of your game when you’re on the go with the Mophie Powerstation 8000mAh (2-Pack). Do a beautiful DIY manicure at home with the 30% off Sitewide Sale at Butter London. And escape to another world with the Marvel’s Avengers (XBO/XSX).

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Friday’s best deals overall.

#1: Bogo pop culture tees



You’ve probably seen Homage tees on the internet or Instagram. Aaron Rodgers actually showed up to training camp in one. They’re a small business in Ohio dedicated to capturing the nostalgia and love of pop culture moments, both current and past. Because they’re rad, for the holiday weekend grab one tee and get 40% off the second. But wait they aren’t done get they are giving you another 10% off your whole order.

Their collections are vast and the references are deep in both nerdom and sportsdom. For the jocks out there, Homage covers legends from yesteryear and legends in the making across various leagues. I’m partial to their Nickelodeon designs as I grew up in the era of SNICK. I’m looking at your Midnight Society. These make great gifts for yourself or someone else who loves geeky tv and movies from the 90s. There’s plenty to pick from, so I’m sure your favorite is here.

This deal runs until September 6.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#2: Butter London Sitewide sale

We have walked you through how to do the perfect at-home manicure in the past. So today we offer up an amazing deal from one of the best nail polish companies. Butter London is coveted amongst the lovers of beautified claws. With the promo code LABORDAY21, you can grab all the polish your heart and nails desire for 30% less. If I might make a suggestion, Fruit Machine and Her Majesty’s Red are personal faves and really create a look. Both classic and bold.

Just a few bucks for a little self-care is not too shabby. Toss a few more things in your cart to create a whole package to pamper yourself. Free shipping on orders over $50. This deal will run until September 6.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#3: regulator climacool sheets

It’s never a bad time to think about making your sleep space comfier. If you prefer an icebox situation or cohabitate with someone who does, getting cool enough for a peaceful slumber can be challenging. My Sheets Rock is here to the rescue; take 15% off their temperature regulating sheets with the code SOLONG.

It’s not just the pillow that’s the cool side of sleepy time now; it’s the whole plushy set. My Sheets Rock brings that chill to your entire bedding experience. Their temperature regulating sheets are heaven-sent to the sweaty and help in an overheated apartment. If you have significant other who runs a bit hot, this is a gamechanger. Even my small terrier sometimes sleeping on top of me is just too much when the temps get tropical. Knowing I’ve got sheets that make everything temperate so I can still snuggle my pooch in summer is wonderful. And all for less. They are made from premium bamboo rayon and designed to be lightweight but strong enough to withstands multiple washes. They come in ten colors, and the size range is extensive, one of the best I’ve seen from a company like this.

These will ship for free, and you even get a ninety-day free trial to see if they’re for you. I trust they will be.

This deal will run until September 6.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari.

#4: ella paradis end of summer sale

Summer lovin’ can have you a blast, and if it didn’t grab a vibe for fall. If you’re in the market to upgrade your bedside goodies, Ella Paradis’ huge Labor Day sale has a ton of their bestsellers up to 85% off. These are a few of their featured favorites.

Better Love’s Don’t Text Your Ex vibe is pretty, powerful, and worth every penny, just like you. A best-seller and fan favorite, this heart-shaped vibe is all about self-love. Engage in some good old-fashioned positive vibes with zero regrets. You can’t make calls if your hands are busy, and Better Love is very good at making sure our hands are full. Take the time to make sure your needs are met, and it’s consistent and reliable attention. Expect about an hour of playtime, but it’s easy to charge up and approve watersports. There are ten vibe modes, and it’s user-friendly. Games are played on your terms, you’re totally in control, and you’re never disappointed.

Better Love’s best-selling Battery Operated Boyfriend is the lowest it’s been in ages at just $45. This pint-sized B.O.B. has seven vibe patterns at three different speeds. This is an amazing starter toy if you’re a bit intimidated.

G/O Media may get a commission Battery Operated Boyfriend Buy for $45 at EllaParadis Use the promo code FUN

This G-Spot Vibrator is $54 and worth every penny. This is another great starter vibrator if you’ve been shy to try a vibe out. You find it isn’t for you; at least you made a go, and you didn’t break the bank. It’s got all the standard features you’d want: holds a great charge, waterproof, soft, flexible, ribbed, and all with 10-speed modes. If you’re looking for a solo friend that’s affordable, simple, and effective, you’ve just hit the spot.

G/O Media may get a commission G-Spot Hero Vibrator Buy for $54 Ella Paradis Use the promo code FUN

Free shipping on all orders over $30.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#5: marvel’s avengers

Hold on to your Marvel loving butts, folks. Marvel’s Avengers is down to $20 at Best Buy today. Yep, Square Enix’s live service superhero game is mighty cheap at the moment just as its DLC rollout kicks into a delayed full gear. You can now get two different Hawkeyes in the game and Black Panther. The latter is genuinely exciting, so $20 is a good price to pay for curiosity. It’s hard to imagine those prices getting much lower, but I’ll believe anything when it comes to this game at this point.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.



#6: babbel language learning

Advertisement

Ever wanted to learn a second language? Ever wanted to learn every language? Babbel is challenging you to do just that. They are currently offering a lifetime subscription for $179. With courses available in fourteen different languages—Spanish, German, Italian, French, Portuguese, Swedish, Turkish, Dutch, Polish, Indonesian, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, and English—you can spend the rest of your life trying to learn them all before dying of old age. Dedicate your existence to becoming the world’s greatest communicator. Let’s not forget though just how long a lifetime subscription is. Babbel only launched in 2007. Who’s to say how many more languages they’ll have added by like 2080? Perhaps the language of our new alien overlords after we’re conquered in 2055 or maybe the speech of the Atlantis merfolk we make contact with to ally us in our rebellion against the aliens in 2068. Or, you know, maybe they’ll add Mandarin.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#7: bio bidet labor day sale



You haven’t lived until you’ve used a bidet. Although Americans have only recently started to adopt this technology that the rest of the developed world has enjoyed for centuries, at least you can say we’re finally catching on.

If you’re ready for a taste of the good life, Bio Bidet’s Labor Day sale sees discounts on the brand’s top-selling products, including seats and attachments. The level of commitment is up to you: Do you want to replace your toilet seat with one that keeps your bum clean? Or is an attachment to your existing toilet enough to meet your needs? In either case, Bio Bidet has the equipment you’re looking for, with prices slashed by as much as 25%.



Starting at $60, the SlimGlow Bidet Attachment packs all the essentials into one compact device. You’ll get adjustable pressure, a dual nozzle design, and a universal fit that makes installation a breeze. It even has a night light for traversing your bathroom in the dark. The highly rated Bliss BB-2000 Bidet Seat is $175 off and comes with more premium features — like an adjustable heated seat, unlimited warm water, and a 3-in-1 nozzle — so that you can truly live in luxury. And at 25% off, the top-end bottom washer, Discovery DLS, includes pinnacle bathroom tech, such as UV sterilization, an enhanced warm air dryer, and auto open/close for unprecedented convenience.

Browse the whole collection at the Bio Bidet website.

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#8: CarbonIce 7-in-1 Pillow

You ever toss and turn throughout the night, heating up so you flip the pillow over to get some momentary bliss from the cool side of the pillow? Problem it you head heats up that side pretty quickly so you’re just flipping it back and forth all night long. CarbonIce seeks to solve that issue with a dedicated cooling side. The bamboo charcoal memory foam with ActiAir techonlogy allows for continued airflow while you sleep while also being resistant to dirt, bacteria, and dust mites. You can get one of these pillows for only $89 on StackSocial.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: kingart pro twin-tip 96-color marker

Fancy yourself an artist? Looking to start down the path to becoming one? You need this KingArt PRO Twin-Tip 96-Color Marker Set with 8"x10" 60 Sheet Mixed Media Pad, just $39 at Meh. This set has everything you need to at least get started making your own artwork, as long as you only want to draw with markers. You get 96 different hues, which is enough to color just about anything, each with two tips so you can choose how you want to do your shading. You also get a 60-sheet mixed media pad to lay down all that crazy art you’re going to be making. See you around, Picasso.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#10: mophie powerstation 8000mah 2-pack

Having an extra source of power for your devices is once again very important. As we begin to go out more and travel again, staying fully charged on the go is important. This Mophie Powerstation 2-Pack is just $16.

I’ve had Mophie products before and really like them. This two-pack is a great value, so whether it’s you who needs these or a friend, no one should be without power again. I personally like to have one at all times and swap two out each day; one is charging while one is out and about with me. Lightweight, you’ll get up to twenty-nine hours of extra power on the go. Charge up fast with the USB-C port. I love having one of these to keep my headphones and Switch charged while I’m out or even traveling. Pick from black or copper.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.