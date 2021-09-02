Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s September 2, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Treat your fur baby and get $20 off Dog Supplements. Cash in on 20% off All Beauty Sets at 107 Beauty. And drift off to sleep with the Serene Evolution 45 Sound White Noise Machine.

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Thursday’s best deals overall.

#1: crane & Canopy Labor Day Sale



Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so we notice when a big sale comes along. Right now, get up to 60% off select bedding and decor in their mega July 4th sale. These deals will remain until September 6.

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $149 in this sale, and you can grab standard shams for only $35. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. There is a zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style, making it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure; both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.

Shipping for this will be $20.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: 107 Beauty Sale

I’ve been using a few of 107's products over the month and can say they know what they’re doing. As with most K-Beauty companies, their shining glory is skincare. 107 Beauty is no different, and one of their best-sellers is now discounted. Take 20% off the Everyday Glow Probiotic Set (and all other sets) until September 6.

The Everyday Glow set contains the Dewy Glow Serum Mist and the Everyday Plump Hydro Cream. The Serum Mist is a light and convenient way to hydrate thirsty skin and soothe irritation. Given its airiness, it’s easy to wear under makeup and can instantly pop a dull complexion. And since it’s a serum, your skin remains vibrant longer and less likely to dry out as quickly as a water-based spray.

The Everyday Plump Hydro Cream was made for skin that needs major moisturizing. This cream is full of vitamins and amino acids to repair damage and keep it that way. A special seven-year aged vinegar and sunflower seed oils are among the chief ingredients to ensure a soft and smooth look. Although this cream is saturated with probiotics, it won’t clog your pores and traps all the hydration you need for the whole day. Lightly scented, you will look just as luxurious as this feels going on.

With this code, you’ll also receive the Hydration Sample Kit. This has three Chaga Jelly Low pH Cleanser sachets, three Everyday Plump Hydro Cream sachets, one Avocado Sheet Mask, and one Squalane Sheet Mask. I’m a huge fan of the Changa Jelly, so this is a wonderful way to try it and see if it’s for you too.

This will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#3: serene evolution white noise

Do you ever have trouble falling asleep? We all do at some point. If noise is a major factor in preventing you from catching serious Zs, then you might consider a noise machine. The Serene Evolution 45 Sound White Noise Machine is just $19 at Amazon right now with promo code 25KINJANOISE. It comes packed with a whopping 45 sounds, including brown, pink, and white noise, rain, thunder, showers, crickets, frogs, wind chimes, and more. You can leave it on all night or set a timer, and it’s perfectly portable, just in case you need to take it with you. Stop trying to adapt to dead silence while you try to sleep and try this machine on for size instead. You may find that it improves your sleep exponentially.

This deal was originally posted by Brittany Vincent.

#4: Disney Store Sale

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the winter items roll in. Grab something for yourself or a loved one and get up to 40% off. This is the perfect time to get last minute back-to-school goodies like a great new backpack. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more from the house of mouse.

Scrunchies are having a moment again. This Animal Kingdom Hair Scrunchie Set pops in four different safari designs. Throw this animal print accessory on your wrist, and never worry about not being able to get your hair up. These will keep you cool the rest of the summer in many ways.

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This Grogu crop top is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a cotton-poly blend that’s boxy cut with a raw-edge hem. Very chic. There’s also Mandalorian lettering on the top of the shoulders that certainly adds a badass level to this comfy tee.

If you’re a fan of Disney dogs, then you’ve got to love Stitch. Technically he’s a “dog,” as he was adopted at a pet shelter. But this adorable backpack is a great addition to the new school year. It’s also just a practical item for any fan of the delightful destructive alien.

Free shipping on orders of $75 or more with the code SHIPMAGIC.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#5: Resident Evil Village

Here we go: you can finally get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget what the haters say! Get trampled upon, friends! It what she is there for. In fact, it appears Lady D has been stepping on the price of the game it self, crushing it down from $60 to a mere $45 on all consoles. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#6: gorowingo water rowing machine

So my experience with fitness is that I was a runner in high school and college, I’ve continued to be able to stick to a running regiment on my own, but have just never really been able to get into weight lifting at all. I’m the type of person who will sign up for a gym membership, go for a month, and then fall off while continuing to pay the fee for a year before cancelling. I’m exactly the sucker that keeps the gym business model afloat. Then I got a rowing machine.

What I realized really works for me is cardio based workouts. What’s great about now having a rowing machine is that I can work my entire body with cardio. And since getting one at the beginning of this year, I’ve been able to consistently use it and build it into my routine.

The GoRowinGo has water-based resistance which give a more natural feel to your drive and recovery. It’s also way quieter than fan-based models which is great for living in an apartment setting with neighbors. The GoRowinGo Water Rowing Machine is 29% off at StackSocial—bringing the price down to $600.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#7: $20 off dog supplements



While you should always take your pet to the vet in emergency situations, some less intensive health care can just as well be administered at home. Wuffes, a scientifically formulated supplements brand for dogs, is proof of this. Carrying three different chewable tablet options, Wuffes features premium ingredients combined to support your dog’s hip and joints, digestion, immune system, and more. So even if your dog isn’t experiencing any notable complications, it’s worth trying in order to maintain their good health in addition to improving it.

For a limited time, you can save $20 off Wuffes multivitamins, probiotics, and joint chews when you sign up to become a VIP member. Simply enter your name and email address and immediately receive a $20 coupon toward your purchase. Wuffes offers exceptional customer service with its contact info prominently displayed on the site. On the off chance you’re not happy with your order, the company’s products are all covered by a 100% money-back warranty for 90 days.

Wuffes currently has a 4.5-star rating based on over 2,000 verified reviews on its website. “We started taking Wuffes chews last year on the recommendation of our vet,” said Wuffes customer Suzie Mitchell. “Romeo used to be a regular visitor to the vet with lots of little issues, but since he has been taking Wuffes he has not been once. He’s the healthiest I have ever seen him.”

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.



#8: sand & sky dreamy glow drops

Sky & Sand definitely have a bit of a cult following, and I’m sure you’ve seen them all over Instagram or TikTok. But this Aussie company absolutely has the goods to back up that clout, literally. I’m actually a big fan of their body sand. Today their coveted Dreamy Glow Drops are 50% off at Ulta. This is huge because I don’t see this brand go on sale that often.

These drops are for anyone experiencing dull, dry skin. And it’s not named Glow Drops for any reason. With just a few droplets, get that dewy look back in a day. This little bottle is chockfull of super antioxidants to protect your face, reduce fine lines, and return your skin to baby smooth. Emu Apple is an Aussie superfruit that evens out your complexion and brightens you up even if you’ve had a few rough nights. If you are a beauty lover, you know hyaluronic acid plumps and returns hydration. And hemisqualane oil locks everything mentioned above in to keep you beaming and gorgeous. This is a steal, and it needs to be on your nightstand. You can thank me later for all the compliments you will get for looking for refreshed.

Orders over $35 will ship for free.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#9: ecoqube desktop ecosystem

If you’ve ever considered getting an aquarium but you just couldn’t make enough space to do so, your watery prayers may have just been answered. The EcoQube Desktop Ecosystem is just $34 right now at SideDeal, and it’s going to change the way you think about displaying fish — if that’s something you have strong opinions on. It comes in two different sizes, and it’s a nice, simple (and practical) way for you to give your fish a lavish place to live without taking up your entire home. An aquaponics filter keeps the whole shebang clean, and it even comes with LED lighting in case you want to RGB your fish’s home. Go ahead and pick one up. Beautify your home.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#10: irobot roomba i7+

I can say, having lived with a Main Coon cat, hair just gets all over wherever the fuck it wants. Having a Roomba helped me fend off from becoming buried and drowning in lose fur. It’s the reason I am alive and writing to you now. And it did it all without me having to lift a finger. This particular iRobot Roomba i7+ is $150 off on Amazon. And with Alexa, you can set routines through the Alexa app or just ask it to get moving if you’re in need of immediate cleaning. Be clever and name your Roomba “Rosie.” That’s, uh, the name of the robot maid from the Jetsons? Get it because, she’s a robot maid who cleans, oh never mind.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

