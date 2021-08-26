Thursday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 26, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Cash in on a $25 PSN Gift Card. Doll up your electronics with the Snorlax Switch Case. And spice up your living room with the Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw Blanket.

#1: snorlax switch case



I have one of FunLab’s switch cases and I absolutely love it. They are well made, protect my Switch Lite beautifully, and keep it scratch-free. This adorable Snorlax one is no different and is a few bucks less than others from the company.

This case is made from two-layer PU leather. They are durable and brilliantly printed and vibrant in his teal color. Snorlax’s face is slightly raised with his usual sweet slumbering expression. The lining on the inside is soft to keep your device safe and sound. It’s got five slots for game cards that will keep them dust-free. It easily closes with two magnetic snaps and stays closed. This case isn’t bulky and can be tossed in your purse or backpack. Or heck just use this as your purse, which I have done. Look Snorlax maybe lazy but this cute carrying case is the accessory you need to be the most stylish trainer. No Poké Balls required.

Free shipping for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#2: 8" Damascus steel executive knife set

Look around your kitchen. Do you have any knives that you’d actually trust to do any real cutting with? No, probably not. I’m still using the raggedy old set I got when I first moved into my apartment and they can barely cut through thin pork chops. If you fancy yourself a chef, you need a knife to take care of business with. Consider the 8" Damascus Steel Executive Chef Knife Set, now $80 at Amazon when you use the exclusive Kinja Deals coupon code 20KDMAISON to take 20% off the regular price.

You get a Master Maison Japanese Stainless Steel Chef’s Knife, edge guard cover, sharpening stone, and gift box holder at this price. The knife is forged from a single piece of high-carbon AUS-10 Japanese Stainless Steel that’ll help you slice through anything you throw at it — yes, even a big, thick porterhouse steak. This is a cut above the rest (not sorry for that pun) — plus, you get an unlimited 1-year warranty. Put down those old knives and walk away. Then put this one in your cart and prepare for kitchen-related bliss.

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.



#3: Samsung galaxy z flip3

Samsung announced the Galaxy Z Flip3 earlier this month at their Unpacked event and are running one hell of a promotion for new and existing customers. When you buy on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited plan (min. $75/mo. min. before discounts) and trade-in an eligible smartphone, you can get your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 for free. That’s right. Free. If you’re already an AT&T customer, really all you’re looking at is giving them your old phone for this new one (provided your old phone meets certain criteria).

If you missed the Unpacked event or just haven’t seen this phone anywhere yet, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a flip phone for the new generation. The phone is equipped with a 1.9-inch cover screen which displays various notifications and can let you intuitively interact with them with voice commands. The larger cover screen also allows you to take selfies using the exterior lens while still seeing a preview of the photo. Samsung also showed off a Flex mode for taking selfies where you can stand the phone up on its own to take photos hands free.

Disclaimer: Z Flip3 5G 128GB. Req’s 0% APR 36-mo. installment plan & qual. wireless svc. Well-qualified customers only. Restr’s apply.

This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.



#4: Forza Horizon 5 xbox controller

This design looks like someone threw up cotton candy on their controller. With that said, I don’t hate it. I’m just not sure what exactly is Forza about this other then the barely visible logo to the side. At the same time though, I definitely don’t need a controller with a picture of a car on it. At the end of the day, this thing is rad as hell. Give me more crazy designs like this, Microsoft. The price point however is $10 more than the other first-party Xbox controllers retail for. I’m guessing its either to offset an extra step in the manufacturing process to get the paint splatter effect or its because Microsoft knows that I’ll still buy this at $69 anyway.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#5: kyvol Cybovac Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Letting someone else worry about cleaning is a really great feeling; mopping and vacuuming are such tedious chores. If you have a lot of traffic in your home or even have a few pets, a robo vac can be a real game-changer. Right now, at Walmart, save 44% on the Kyvol Cybovac D6 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and let it do all the tough work.

There are multiple cleaning modes that you can control right from the app. With some of the strongest suction tech on the market, watch as it lifts even the toughest dirt from any surface. Hard floors to carpets to rugs to tile, this little robot has a lot of punch. Set up your boundaries for this clever vacuum/mop and watch it seamlessly move throughout your home. You’ll get around two hours of runtime, so it can absolutely handle larger rooms. It automatically knows how to adjust to different carpet levels and even pairs with your smart devices like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s easy to clean even with the triple-layer high-performance filter. Let this robo vac save your floors and your time. And if something goes wrong, you have a warranty.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. That membership also gets you free shipping at MorningSave, Mediocritee, and SideDeal. Otherwise, shipping is $8 per order.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#6: egg bite maker

Advertisement

If you’re an eggy enthusiast, this is the deal for you, get perfect sous vide style egg bites right at home and save a little on a delicious snack. Amazon has this lil egg bite maker on sale for $25; that’s $5 less than it usually is. This sale is only for the teal color.

In mere minutes, get the egg bites of your dream with this rapid egg cooker. It’s easy to operate and prevents any user error of over or undercooking. It’s so simple that even kids can use it. But it’s not just for yolky goodness; you can also use it for mini cheesecakes and desserts. If you get stuck, no worries, it comes with a recipe book to help. You’ll also get four silicone molds, and one big mold. I’ll get a one-year warranty, and it’s lightweight and easy to clean—everything you want in a kitchen appliance.

Free for Prime members.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: faux fur throw blanket



Summer is coming to an end which means soon we’ll be sipping on hot soup while wrapped in comfy blankets and watching Over the Garden Wall again (or at least that’s what I’ll be doing). Get yourself a new fluffy blanket for this coming Fall season. This one is durably made for both indoors and outdoors and is machine washable. Available in an assortment of different colors. You can get one from Amazon for $23.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#8: $25 PlayStation store gift care

Advertisement

It is okay to treat yourself every once in awhile. We’re always made to think that you buy gifts for other people, not yourself, but I’m here to squash that myth. It’s been a really hard two years! It’s okay to buy yourself a little something whenever you feel like it and call it a gift. In that spirit, you can currently get a $25 PlayStation Store gift card for just $22 at Eneba when you use the code 25USDGC at checkout. That’s a whopping $3 dollars of savings. That won’t get you all the way to a brand new full retail AAA game, but nothing is stopping you from buying more than one card. Perhaps you’d rather stock up on indies or use it to clear out the digital storefront during its next sale. Maybe put some of it toward Hades because Hades is good. Hades is really good. The choice is yours. As long as you are buying video games, I am happy.

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio.

#9: Color Changing LED Puck Light 6-Pack

We’ve all been there. You’ve opened a cabinet or something and felt around for what you were looking for because it was so dark in there that’s all you could do. Maybe you didn’t have your phone on hand or didn’t care to try to find a flashlight. It’s an annoyance, too be sure, but one that’s not easy to remedy. You can grab your own Brilliant Evolution Wireless Color Changing LED Puck Light 6-Pack right now from Amazon for 20% off with this exclusive Kinja Deals code: 20KDPUCKLITE. That brings this set down from $30 to around $24.

These 55-lumen lights can be stuck just about anywhere you like, and are controlled remotely with an optional auto-off timer and a 100-hour run time. They offer 16 colors via their color-changing LEDs, and you can mount them with screws or included adhesive tape. Don’t feel around for what you want to grab in an area that’s in desperate need of illumination again. Or stick one of these lights by your bed for a soft glow for reading. Either way, act fast, because these won’t last long at this price.



This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Chewy National Dog Day Sale

It’s time to celebrate our best boys and girls. Happy National Dog Day to our furry best friends! So out with the old and in with the new. Bowls, leashes, clothes are more are all on sale for this special day. Grab a few things for your four-legged pal and get a $30 electronic gift card when you spend $100. You’ll also get free shipping, and these deals run through tomorrow.

Our dogs have been really brilliant putting up with us being at home so much, just kidding, you know they loved every minute of it. They deserve a little fun too, especially if they need to be entertained while you’re working at home. There are over 600 toys included, so something is sure to catch your pup’s fancy. And because who doesn’t love dinosaurs!? These dino doggie dental chews are not only fun shapes but clean teeth and fight bad breath.

There are over 100 beds on sale to give your pooch the perfect nap spot. I’m a huge fan of Frisco, and this is one of their best sellers. You don’t need a senior pet for them to appreciate the Plush Orthopedic Bed, but if you do, they’ll love it. If your fluffer is a bit smaller, the medium-sized bed is a good option. This cozy bed is made from poly-fill bolster for support and memory foam to ease old bones. It is designed to ease getting in and out for a geriatric pet. The cover is removable and machine washable for convenience.

If you did grab a few new goodies in this sale, you’re going to need a place to store them. This Paw Print Collapsible Storage Bin is a fan favorite because it’s...fetching. Put all of pupper’s toys and squeaky things away for safekeeping. This is a great box because it’s easy for even smaller dogs to access playthings and take a look with the sloped front. It’s made of durable polyester fabric and can be wiped down if a slobbery doggo gets too excited.

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.