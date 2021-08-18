Wednesday’s Best Deals | Kinja Deals



It’s August 18, and we at Kinja Deals are here to bring you the top 10 deals of the day. Invest in the Halo: Infinite Collector Box. Party with the Echo Dot. And look slick with the Micro Touch SOLO Men’s Rechargeable Shaver.

Advertisement

If you’re still craving more deals, take a peek at Wednesday’s best deals overall.

#1: Amazon echo dot 3rd gen



Well, the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is down to $30, which is $10 off the list price of $40. There’s nothing else to really say besides fire up Alexa and listen to tunes without ever leaving your couch! Grab it before it’s gone. The 4th gen is $35, but if you’d like to save a few bucks get the 3rd gen which is still great.

This deal was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher.

#2: micro touch rechargeable shaver



Advertisement

Know someone who could use a reliable, precision tool for grooming their neck, back, chest, or even brows? Want to help someone out with grooming their beard so they can help shape it into something regal and amazing? Or maybe you’re even looking for a great grooming solution. Pick up a Micro Touch SOLO Men’s Rechargeable Shaver, now $17 at Amazon. It’s a handy little tool with a built-in LED and pivoting head to help you (or a guy you think is rad) with trimming things up, whether that’s their beard, chest, or whatever needs a touch-up. It comes with 1mm, 3mm, and 5mm trimming combs, replaceable stainless steel blades, and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that’ll last for 45 minutes per charge. Who said you had to go to the barber to get nice and trimmed up?

This deal was originally published by Brittany Vincent.

#3: sonic mania (PS4)

Advertisement

We are just under a year out from Sonic the Hedgehog 2. I have not been to a movie theater since and am pumped to return to the theater to see our blue boy alongside his buddies, Tails and Knuckles. News about the movie and photos from the set of the production have been dropping this past month. We now know Idris Elba will be voicing our beloved Knuckles. Carry that excitement right back into Sonic Mania—the hedgehog’s return to 2D pixel sidescrolling gameplay. If you grew up on the original Sonic games for the SEGA Genesis and haven’t picked this up yet, you are only hurting yourself.

With Sonic being the Interim CEO of The Inventory after swallowing Wario whole, I beg you to do what he says by playing his games and watching his movies. We don’t know who he plans to devour next.

Advertisement

This deal was originally posted by Joe Tilleli.

#4: flexispot desks

Advertisement

Since March of 2020, many of us have shifted to working from home. Some of us don’t plan on ever returning to the office, switching to a 100% work-from-home setup. So with that in mind, why are you still working hunched over your laptop on the dining room table? It’s time to create a dedicated workspace for yourself, and standing desks are complete game changers. We’re not designed to be sitting for 8 hours straight a day, so our desks shouldn’t be designed to encourage that. FLEXISPOT is having a sale on adjustable standing desks so you can easily swap between sitting and standing. You can now get one of their desks for up to 32% off.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.



#5: bonne et filou macarons

Advertisement

National Dog Day is August 26 so it’s time to treat our best boys and girls. They deserve a fancy treat for being such gems and putting up with us during the pandemic. And what’s the fanciest treat of all? Macarons! Bonne et Filou specialize in pupper versions of the french patisseries, and right now, you can save 20% when you clip the coupon.

You’ll get six doggy macarons handmade from a 100% natural recipe crafted right here in the USA. This box specifically is made with oat flour, honey, coconut oil, and yogurt filling. The flavors include lavender, mint strawberry, vanilla, and rose. The mint is a nice option to help your furry best friend with bad breath. They’ve also been designed to give your pup a long-lasting chew so they won’t just be chowing these down. They can actually enjoy it. All dog sizes can partake, but if you have an itty bitty furball, maybe cut it into smaller portions. Each batch comes in a beautifully decorated box as if delivered right from a French cafe. They have a one-year shelf life and don’t need to be refrigerated. This is the perfect luxury gift for the best pooch. They earned something nice.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#6: MaiTai Couples vibrator

Advertisement

Ella Paradis is just really too good to us. In their tradition of honoring wellness, they’ve been hitting us with some awesome deals, and today we have one for couples. If you’ve been lucky enough to shelter in place with your honey bunny, maybe you’ve gotten creative with snuggle time. Today the MaiTai couples vibrator will take that to a new level, and it’s 71% off. Just use the code FUN.

This vibrator has three motors, ten vibration modes and is definitely a way to change up whatever you’ve been doing. The round shape stimulates, is comfortable, and the vibes are distributed evenly, so like you and your significant other, it’s equal. Now Ella Paradis is boasting that you can create over one hundred combinations of good feels, and well, what better way to spend a rainy summer afternoon than trying to figure them all out. It’s USB rechargeable and completely waterproof, so you can take this off dry land. We say challenge accepted on discovering new things.

The MaiTai deal is only for today and free shipping for orders over $30.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.

#7: halo: Infinity collector box

Advertisement

We’re all looking forward to playing the new Halo. It’s going to be like Splitgate but without the portal gun from Portal. To capitalize on this excitement, Culture Fly is trying to sell me this fun Halo swag. And you know what? I might just do it. Included is in the Halo: Infinite Collector Box is a Master Chief Art Print, a Halo hat, a Halo/Master Chief mug, an Energy Sword vinyl, a phone holder, pins, and socks. The game is not included, but honestly, you should just be playing it through GamePass anyway so that’s a good thing. Best Buy has the Halo: Infinite Collector Box for $10 off.

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#8: Pudolla 3" Men’s Running Shorts



Advertisement

Earlier this summer, 5 inch seam shorts took men of the world by storm. But as a runner who did cross country and track in high school, I say why stop there? 3 inch shorts are the most comfortable clothing I own. I’ll sometimes even just hang around the house in them. They’re breezy and feel wonderful. Pudolla has some 3 inch running shorts on sale in a variety of colors on Amazon. Get yourself a pair for only $15 and experience true comfort and a full range of motion.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Joe Tilleli.

#9: Disney Store Sale

Advertisement

Disney still has a few things they’d like to clear out before the summer items roll in. Today only get free shipping sitewide with no price minimum. Grab something for yourself or a loved one; use the code FREESHIP at checkout. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more from the house of mouse.

Scrunchies are having a moment again. This Animal Kingdom Hair Scrunchie Set pops in four different safari designs. Throw this animal print accessory on your wrist, and never worry about not being able to get your hair up. These will keep you cool the rest of the summer in many ways.

Advertisement

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This Grogu crop top is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s a cotton-poly blend that’s boxy cut with a raw-edge hem. Very chic. There’s also Mandalorian lettering on the top of the shoulders that certainly adds a badass level to this comfy tee.

This Disney Dogs backpack from Loungefly is pretty adorable. It’s adorned with all your favorite Disney canines: Rolly (101 Dalmatians), Lady (Lady and the Tramp), and Pluto. This is the perfect accessory to fulfill your puppy fandom.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Disney Dogs Loungefly Mini Backpack Buy for $90 at Disney Use the promo code FREESHIP

This deal was originally published by Sheilah Villari.



#10: Jachs NY Free Shirt

Advertisement

Summer is almost over, but the heat doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. I googled “weather” on my phone yesterday, as I often do to check the temps, and was greeted by a whole new section of news from The New York Times on climate change and wildfires—neat! To help prepare yourself for the uncertain forecasts of the future, JACHS NY is offering a triple-threat deal on short-sleeve shirts of all kinds that is unprecedented in the history of the company’s sales. For the usual price of one knit ($59), you can snap up two more off the virtual shelf using the promo code 3TB at checkout.

This deal extends to a wide range of tri-blend shirts including some of the brand’s best-selling tee shirts, henleys, and polos. You can’t go wrong with the classics, and in classic JACHS NY style, these vintage items are timeless. This red-striped linen tee, for instance, is simple yet suave, with a front pocket sized to fit all your favorite pens (or to hang your sunglasses if you’re too cool for handwriting notes). The blue heathered polo is as suitable for the office as it is for the golf course. And a gray three-button henley is the staple item you need for those colorful patterned pants you have nothing to match with.

Shop the whole collection on the JACHS NY site, and take home what would have cost you almost $200 for a fraction of the price. As with most JACHS deals, the discount is only active through the end of the week, so you’ll want to jump on it sooner rather than later to take full advantage of the savings.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission B2G1 Free Shirts Buy for $59 at JACHS NY Use the promo code 3TB

This deal was originally published by Gabe Carey.

