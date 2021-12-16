Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector | $280 | Amazon

I’ve been fighting through a nightmare of a failing router for the last hour trying to bring you this sweet deal on a Wi-Fi-enabled Anker Mini Projector. Let me tell you about it in the brief moment I have before my network connection falls back into the abyss from whence I keep retrieving it: Anker’s Nebula Apollo has a battery, that’s right, a battery, and also Wi-Fi, that’s right Wi-Fi, so you can take it outside or upstairs or to your neighbor’s house or whatever, and you don’t need to bring all the accompanying cables and junk. Just set this baby on a stable surface a few feet up from the ground and enjoy up to 100 inches of 200 Lumen 480p entertainment!

I know, those aren’t the fanciest specs, but look this thing uses Airplay, Miracast, or Bluetooth to let you watch things, and it runs for 4 hours on a battery, so you can watch Doctor Zhivago at night with your friends in a park still have time to knock out an episode of that Canadian RoboCop miniseries. What more could you want? How about a built-in speaker? It has that too. Oh crap, my internet’s slowing down again; look, I gotta go, just be happy you’re even able to be online right now. Enjoy the projector!