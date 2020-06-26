TGIF Playlist: Vibing

3 Months Free Image : Adrianna Van Groningen on ( Unsplash

It’s Friday! There are so many things that are going on in the world, so why not sit back, relax, and fucking vibe?! I’ve curated a playlist for you to do just that. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens. Let’s get to it.

1. “Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle

2. “Weston Road Flows” — Drake

3. “BLACK PARADE” — Beyoncé

4. “Girlfriend” — Charlie Puth

5. “KEYS TO THE KINGDOM” — Tiwa Savage ft. Mr. Eazi

6. “Sweeter” —Leon Bridges ft. Terrace Martin

7. “What You Need” — KAYTRANADA ft. Charlotte Day Wilson

8. “TKN” — Rosalía ft. Travis Scott

9. “Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman

10. “Wide Open Spaces” — Dixie Chicks

11. “In Your Eyes” — The Weeknd

12. “Dancing With A Stranger” — Sam Smith ft. Normani

13. “Higher Love” — Kygo ft. Whitney Houston

14. “ocean eyes” — Billie Eilish

15. “Anybody” — Burna Boy

16. “Wake Up Love” — Teyana Taylor ft. IMAN

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, y’all. Enjoy the cookout.

