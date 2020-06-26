It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
TGIF Playlist: Vibing

Ignacia
Image: Adrianna Van Groningen on (Unsplash)
TGIF
It’s Friday! There are so many things that are going on in the world, so why not sit back, relax, and fucking vibe?! I’ve curated a playlist for you to do just that. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens. Let’s get to it.

1. “Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle

2. “Weston Road Flows” — Drake

3. “BLACK PARADE” — Beyoncé

4. “Girlfriend” — Charlie Puth

5. “KEYS TO THE KINGDOM” — Tiwa Savage ft. Mr. Eazi

6. “Sweeter” —Leon Bridges ft. Terrace Martin

7. “What You Need” — KAYTRANADA ft. Charlotte Day Wilson

8. “TKN” — Rosalía ft. Travis Scott

9. “Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman

10. “Wide Open Spaces” — Dixie Chicks

11. “In Your Eyes” — The Weeknd

12. “Dancing With A Stranger” — Sam Smith ft. Normani

13. “Higher Love” — Kygo ft. Whitney Houston

14. “ocean eyes” — Billie Eilish

15. “Anybody” — Burna Boy

16. “Wake Up Love” — Teyana Taylor ft. IMAN

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next week, y’all. Enjoy the cookout.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

