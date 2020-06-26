TGIF Playlist: Vibing

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited
It’s Friday! There are so many things that are going on in the world, so why not sit back, relax, and fucking vibe?! I’ve curated a playlist for you to do just that. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens. Let’s get to it.
1. “Ungodly Hour” — Chloe x Halle
2. “Weston Road Flows” — Drake
3. “BLACK PARADE” — Beyoncé
4. “Girlfriend” — Charlie Puth
5. “KEYS TO THE KINGDOM” — Tiwa Savage ft. Mr. Eazi
6. “Sweeter” —Leon Bridges ft. Terrace Martin
7. “What You Need” — KAYTRANADA ft. Charlotte Day Wilson
8. “TKN” — Rosalía ft. Travis Scott
9. “Fast Car” — Tracy Chapman
10. “Wide Open Spaces” — Dixie Chicks
11. “In Your Eyes” — The Weeknd
12. “Dancing With A Stranger” — Sam Smith ft. Normani
13. “Higher Love” — Kygo ft. Whitney Houston
14. “ocean eyes” — Billie Eilish
15. “Anybody” — Burna Boy
16. “Wake Up Love” — Teyana Taylor ft. IMAN
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next week, y’all. Enjoy the cookout.