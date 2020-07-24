TGIF Playlist: Birthday Bops

TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email.
Today’s my birthday! No, I won’t be telling you how old I am, but what I WILL do is round up a bunch of my favorite birthday bops to celebrate myself and the start of Leo Season! Yes, your favorite lions may be socially distant, but we still know how to have a good time. I hope y’all listen and remember to love yourselves and your friends because that’s the theme of the season! Let’s get to it. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.
- “Rachet Happy Birthday” — Drake
- “Happy Birthday” — Stevie Wonder
- “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” — Whitney Houston
- “Get It Together” — Genshin
- “Gabriel” — NAO
- “Knew Better / Forever Boy” — Ariana Grande
- “Luchini AKA This Is It” — Camp Lo
- “Never Too Much” — Luther Vandross
- “Nights” — Frank Ocean
- “Bittersweet” — Liane La Havas
- “Birthday” — Kings of Leon
- “Kiss It Better” — Rihanna ft. Kaytranada
- “Change Your Life” — Kehlani ft. Jhené Aiko
- “Hypnotize” — Notorious B.I.G.
- “U Know What’s Up” — Donnell Jones ft. Left Eye
- “Heartbreaker” — Mariah Carey ft. JAY-Z
- “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” — Amerie
- “Slide” — Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean & Migos
- “KEYS TO THE KINDOM” — Tiwa Savage
- “Before I Let Go” — Beyoncé
And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:
Until next time ✌🏾.
