TGIF Playlist: Birthday Bops

ignacia
Ignacia
Image: Pineapple Supply Co. (Unsplash)
TGIFIgnacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email.
Today’s my birthday! No, I won’t be telling you how old I am, but what I WILL do is round up a bunch of my favorite birthday bops to celebrate myself and the start of Leo Season! Yes, your favorite lions may be socially distant, but we still know how to have a good time. I hope y’all listen and remember to love yourselves and your friends because that’s the theme of the season! Let’s get to it. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.

  1. “Rachet Happy Birthday” — Drake
  2. “Happy Birthday” — Stevie Wonder
  3. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” — Whitney Houston
  4. “Get It Together” — Genshin
  5. “Gabriel” — NAO
  6. “Knew Better / Forever Boy” — Ariana Grande
  7. “Luchini AKA This Is It” — Camp Lo
  8. “Never Too Much” — Luther Vandross
  9. “Nights” — Frank Ocean
  10. “Bittersweet” — Liane La Havas
  11. “Birthday” — Kings of Leon
  12. “Kiss It Better” — Rihanna ft. Kaytranada
  13. “Change Your Life” — Kehlani ft. Jhené Aiko
  14. “Hypnotize” — Notorious B.I.G.
  15. “U Know What’s Up” — Donnell Jones ft. Left Eye
  16. “Heartbreaker” — Mariah Carey ft. JAY-Z
  17. “Why Don’t We Fall In Love” — Amerie
  18. “Slide” — Calvin Harris ft. Frank Ocean & Migos
  19. “KEYS TO THE KINDOM” — Tiwa Savage
  20. “Before I Let Go” — Beyoncé

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Until next time ✌🏾.

