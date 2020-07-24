TGIF Playlist: Birthday Bops

TGIF Ignacia Fulcher is a Commerce Editor with an absurd love of music, culture, and beauty. If you have any fire jams you think she should listen to, shoot her an email. Prev Next View All

3 Months Free | Amazon Music Unlimited

Today’s my birthday! No, I won’t be telling you how old I am, but what I WILL do is round up a bunch of my favorite birthday bops to celebrate myself and the start of Leo Season! Yes, your favorite lions may be socially distant, but we still know how to have a good time. I hope y’all listen and remember to love yourselves and your friends because that’s the theme of the season! Let’s get to it. Make sure to tune into Amazon Music Unlimited for the full version. They’re still doing 3 months of FREE listens.



Advertisement

And here’s the completed playlist on Amazon Music for your enjoyment:

Advertisement

Until next time ✌🏾.

