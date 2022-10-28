Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter | $8 | Amazon

It’s been a good eight years since Apple pushed the industry in a questionable direction by removing the AUX port on its iPhones. The benefit has been a phone that’s bit more waterproof, but mostly it’s served to sell AirPods. I’ve grown to love my Bluetooth earbuds, but they’ll never be quite as convenient as just quickly plugging in a headset that doesn’ t need a battery to work. If you’re still holding on to the ways of the old, you can pick up the Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm h eadphone j ack a dapter for just $8 at Amazon.