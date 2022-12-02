Tech Gifts Under $25 | Amazon
Not all tech gifts require that you take out a second mortgage on your house. There are plenty of great gadgets and gizmos you can get for not even $25. Stuff them in a stocking or wrap them up on their own. These gifts won’t break your wallet but one of them can help you keep tabs on where it is. Here are some of the best tech gifts for under $25 this holiday season.
Bluetooth 5.0 Receiver for Car | $17
Not everyone has a fancy new car already equipped with Bluetooth. If someone you know is still driving around that hunk of junk, let them know they aren’t stuck just listening to the radio and cassette tapes. Plug this receiver into the car’s AUX port and voila! Instant Bluetooth audio.
USB Wall Charger Surge Protector | $18
Upgrade a wall outlet with this surge protector that is able to house five standard AC plugs and USB charging ports—one of those being USB-C.
Tile Slim Wallet Finder | $25
Ever forget where you set down your wallet? I’m sure your friends have too. Help them out with a Tile Slim. Just use the app to ring the wallet with a Tile Slim in it is within Bluetooth range to never lose it again.
Bluetooth Shower Speaker | $22
Clip Coupon
We all love singing in the shower. Well, how about singing along to music that’s right there with you? This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a perfect gift for those who love to sing their heart out while shampooing.
Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Headphone Jack Adapter | $8
Sometimes, its just easier to plug in a pair of headphones. Sitting at your desk and want to watch that TikTok your friend sent you? Just pop this in real quick and you’re good to go.
Small Portable Charger Power Bank | $24
Nothing worse than your phone dying on you when you’re out and about for the day. Give yourself or a friend some extra battery life with a portable power bank for iPhone.
Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves | $12
No need to take your gloves on and off just to respond to a text message. Keep your fingies warm while your text back with a pair of touchscreen gloves.
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | $15
Smart speakers like the Echo Dot make for a great gift.