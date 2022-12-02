We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Tech Gifts Under $25 | Amazon

Not all tech gifts require that you take out a second mortgage on your house. There are plenty of great gadgets and gizmos you can get for not even $25. Stuff them in a stocking or wrap them up on their own. These gifts won’t break your wallet but one of them can help you keep tabs on where it is. Here are some of the best tech gifts for under $25 this holiday season.

Not everyone has a fancy new car already equipped with Bluetooth. If someone you know is still driving around that hunk of junk, let them know they aren’t stuck just listening to the radio and cassette tapes. Plug this receiver into the car’s AUX port and voila! Instant Bluetooth audio.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $17 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission 24% Off Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones Listen up

These headphones have excellent noise cancelling, a range up to 30 feet, Active EQ for better sound quality, and up to 24 hours of battery life. Buy for $249 from Amazon Advertisement

Upgrade a wall outlet with this surge protector that is able to house five standard AC plugs and USB charging ports—one of those being USB-C.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $18 at Amazon

Advertisement

Ever forget where you set down your wallet? I’m sure your friends have too. Help them out with a Tile Slim. Just use the app to ring the wallet with a Tile Slim in it is within Bluetooth range to never lose it again.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 at Amazon

Clip Coupon

Advertisement

We all love singing in the shower. Well, how about singing along to music that’s right there with you? This waterproof Bluetooth speaker is a perfect gift for those who love to sing their heart out while shampooing.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $22 at Amazon

Advertisement

Sometimes, its just easier to plug in a pair of headphones. Sitting at your desk and want to watch that TikTok your friend sent you? Just pop this in real quick and you’re good to go.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $8 at Amazon

Advertisement

Nothing worse than your phone dying on you when you’re out and about for the day. Give yourself or a friend some extra battery life with a portable power bank for iPhone.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $24 at Amazon

Advertisement

No need to take your gloves on and off just to respond to a text message. Keep your fingies warm while your text back with a pair of touchscreen gloves.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $12 at Amazon

Advertisement

Smart speakers like the Echo Dot make for a great gift.

