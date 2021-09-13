The Ultimate Dog Grooming & Training Bundle | $125 | StackSocial



As much as we love our furry friends, sometimes they need a little help following directions. Maybe they don’t always listen. Maybe they’re a little more aggressive than they should be. Either way, all dogs can use a bit more TLC. And you can always educate yourself on how better to interact with your dog and help your fur baby become a better companion overall. Pick up The Ultimate Dog Grooming & Training Bundle from StackSocial, which is down to $125 from $858, for 8 hours of professional dog training courses. Learn how to keep your dog from pulling on the leash, how to curb aggression, and even kickstart your dog training career. Whatever you want to learn when it comes to being a better puppy parent, it’s probably in this bundle. And we could all stand to improve our relationships with our dogs, even a teensy bit. These courses will help you do it, and cheaply.