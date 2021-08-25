The Blockbuster 2 Game | $10 | Amazon



When I saw the VHS-esque case appear on my dash, I assumed it was some vintage throwback box. Don’t get me wrong; I was still absolutely interested. As a former Blockbuster employee (# 161), I was absolutely intrigued to step back into the golden age of video rental. And grab 26 % off while doing so.

This is the sequel we were waiting for. In the first game, there were over two hundred movies from all different genres and eras. This version has one hundred new flicks from the last ten years. I enjoy these games because it shows me who of my friends I have to take under my cinematic wing and educate on the wonders of celluloid. One reviewer said of the old version they needed to update the movies because their children didn’t know them, and it sounds like Big Potato listened. Revisit classics and new favorites now, but I still stand by using this as a barometer on whether your friends are cool or not.

