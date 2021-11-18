TCL 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV | $220 | Amazon

TCL 40-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV | $180 | Amazon

TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar | $100 | Amazon

TCL Alto 9+ 3.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Subwoofer | $240 | Amazon

If you’re looking for an affordable TV for a smaller space that still gets the job done, look no further. Amazon’s epic deals of the day are packed with some nice home entertainment stuff from TCL. You can get a 43" 4K TV for just $220 or a perfectly acceptable 40" 1080p one for as low as $180. Make that movie watching experience even better with some nice boosted sound coming from a Dolby Atmos soundbar for just $100. This one for $240 also comes with a subwoofer so you can feel the sound too. Some of these deals expire by the end of the day so act quickly.