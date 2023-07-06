Target Is Slashing Prices on Speakers and Headphones Right Now

Today, living well means having solid audio equipment, whether that’s your everyday headphones, a Bluetooth speaker you use with friends, or a headset for long sessions gaming. And let’s face it — we could all use an upgrade in our tech from time to time . Luckily, Target’s slashing prices by up to 25 percent on headphones, speakers, and other audio accessories. The sale includes more than 600 items and covers name brands like Apple, JBL, and Sony, so it’s worth checking out.

Headphones and speakers | Up to 25 percent off | Target

A couple of specific discounts caught our eye, like the Apple AirPods with Lightning Charging Case for $150 (down from $170), a JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $100 (down from $130), and — best of all — Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones from Beats for $200 (down from $350). The tech is great, and the savings are real, so don’t miss Target’s sale.