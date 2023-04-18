It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Target Deal: Slice up to 20% Off Kitchen and Dining

Some of our favorites are on sale during this Kitchen and Dining sale.

By
Erin O'Brien
Take up to 20% off Kitchen and Dining during this sale.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

We have to tell you every time we see some good Target deals—that’s just the rules of The Inventory. Right now you’ll find some of our favorite brands and appliances on-sale, for up to 20% off. We’ve called out the Ninja Foodi Smoothie maker before. That’s only $100 right now, and bang for your buck—with three vessels and “smartTORQUE” that ensures smoothness every time.

Up to 20% off Kitchen and Dining | Target

Make ultra-crisp tofu in the XL Ninja Air Fryer—down $50. And finish your dinner with the Sodastream Terra for only $70. That Sodastream will save you money on cans and cans of seltzer. Those deals just scratch the surface of this sale! Grab ‘em before they’re gone! 

