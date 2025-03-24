Target Circle Week Is Live Now — Save Up to 50% on Electronics, Home, and More

Target’s biggest shopping event of the season, Target Circle Week, is here, offering up to 50% off on top brands and must-have products through March 29. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your tech, refresh your home, or stock up on essentials, these deals are packed with value. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the best savings you can grab right now.

Beats Studio Pro | $180 | Target

If you’ve been eyeing premium headphones, now’s the time to grab the Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones at a huge discount. With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, and a 40-hour battery life, these headphones deliver studio-quality sound and all-day comfort. Perfect for travel, workouts, or just tuning out distractions.

Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze Wet and Dry Vacuum | $150 | Target

Cleaning up has never been easier with the Tineco iFloor 3 Breeze. This cordless vacuum and hard floor washer tackles sticky messes, spills, and dirt in one quick pass. With lightweight design and powerful suction, it’s perfect for homes with pets or busy families — and right now you can save $100.

Electronics Deals | Up to 50% Off | Target

Target is offering up to 50% off electronics, including laptops, smart home gadgets, wireless earbuds, gaming accessories, and more. Whether you’re upgrading your home office or grabbing new devices for the family, this is one of the best times to save on tech.

Home Deals | Up to 50% Off | Target

Give your home a seasonal refresh with up to 50% off furniture, bedding, décor, storage solutions, and kitchen must-haves. Whether you’re sprucing up your living room or organizing your kitchen, you’ll find incredible savings on stylish home essentials.

Deal of the Day | Target

Check Target’s Deal of the Day page daily for limited-time markdowns on top products across all categories. Every day brings something new — from home goods to electronics and more — with prices that only last for 24 hours.

Don’t miss out on one of Target’s biggest sales events of the year. Whether you’re after big tech discounts, home refreshes, or daily surprises, you’ll find them all in one place. These deals end on March 29, and the most popular items are already flying off the shelves. Don’t wait. Grab your favorites before they’re gone!