After the long holiday weekend, you might think there's nothing to look forward to for a while, but you would be wrong. All week long, Target is running a big savings sales event. Target Circle Week covers this huge promotion covering products from all departments from electronics to home good to beauty. You can find discounts going as high as 60% lasting until Saturday, July 12. So get in now while the gettin's good.

Join Target's Circle rewards program for free, and you can dive right into the savings.

Electronics Beats Solo 4 Headphones Beats is known for making spectacular headphones that both look and sound great. These on-ear headphones support personalized spatial audio along with dynamic head tracking to immerse you in you audio like never before. And with 50 hours of battery life, you don't ever have to stop listening. Get a pair for $100 off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Stream all your favorite movies and shows from apps like Hulu, Prime, Netflix, and HBO Max. Plus, with the built-in Alexa button, you can just ask the remote "find Austin Powers in Goldmember" and before you know it, you'll be watching Mike Meyer portraying four beloved character roles for your entertainment. Grab it for 50% off.

GoPro HERO13 Black The action camera that put action cameras on the map—with the GoPro Hero13 you can capture hyper-smooth video in stunning 5.3K resolution. This pack comes with the camera itself, an enduro battery, a curved adhesive mount, mounting buckle, thumb screw, and USB-C cable. It's dropped in price by $100 for Target Circle Week.

Home Goods Shark Pet Vacuum There's so much to love about having a pet, but one thing I think we universally hate is all the hair that gets everywhere. Not a problem, though. This Shark pet cordless stick vacuum has an anti-allergen seal and is specifically designed to gather up what drops off our furry friends without getting all tangled in the cleaner. It's half price for the week.

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Make anything you drink slightly fancier by adding a welcomed fizz. The SodaStream kit includes everything you need to start making sparkling water or other beverages today, and it's a good 40% off.

Beauty SKIMI Hair Dryer Brush This blow dryer can straighten, curl, style, dry—you name it. It's equipped with ceramic coating, 360-degree negative ion air vents, and both soft ball pin and tufted bristles. Right now, it's a staggering 80% off

PurelyWHITE DELUXE Teeth Whitening Kit Help remove years of stains from your smile with this teeth whitening kit for 53% off. It uses an LED accelerator and syringe application. Just 10 minutes a day can lead to a noticeable difference.