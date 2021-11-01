Top Pick: Samsung 50" Smart 4K UHD TV | $530



It’s time to start your holiday shopping. If you haven’t heard, there are a few supply chain issues affecting basically every industry right now. This means the sooner you start checking off your list the better. Target knows this too. This year they are kicking off Black Friday a little early. Starting today, we’ll share each week of new amazing deals to help you get all your loved ones’ covered. We fully support grabbing a present for yourself too.

These typically go for $200 so you’re looking at a 50% savings on a solid over-the-ear audio experience. The Bose Solo3 wireless headphones make use of Beats Fast Fuel which allows for up to three hours of playback on just five minutes of charging. But on a full charge, you’re looking at 40 hours of tunes in your ears. They connect seamlessly via Bluetooth and bring award-winning sound every time you fire them up. Comfort, style, and sound. What more could you ask for?

If you’ve got someone headed off to college or you yourself are on the hunt for a great laptop deal, this is it. Take $200 off this sleek laptop with a micro-edge, anti-glare display. It’ll come with Windows 10 Home (S mode) pre-installed with the option of a free upgrade to Windows 11 if you’d like. This is a great option for on-the-go lifestyles, as it’ll get you about nine hours of power off a full charge. The memory capacity is 8GB and there is an internal storage of 256GB.



It’s a great time to grab a new TV. This 50" Samsung has a beautifully crisp picture powered by Dynamic Crystal technology, elevating your next Netflix marathon as you watch it in stunning 4K. This Smart TV will vibe with voice commands and all your favorite streaming services. Connect up to three devices with HDMI, leaving plenty of space for an Apple TV and your gaming devices. This slim display makes it an ideal match for small spaces. Save $40 right now.



LEGOs are the gift that keeps on giving, and unlike a real flower bouquet, this Flower Bouquet building kit will last a lifetime. This unique set is a thoughtful gift that is definitely outside the box. It’s also a fun activity for couples who might be snowed in on a chilly night. The gorgeous colors and shapes were inspired by roses, snapdragons, poppies, and daisies. This kit is completely customizable, so every time you rebuild it can be different but still pretty regardless of how it’s configured. Keep an eye on LEGO, we expect a lot of these sets to be on sale this season.



If you’re an eggy enthusiast, this is the deal for you; get perfect sous vide style egg bites right at home and save a little on a delicious snack. Target has this ‘lil egg bite maker on sale for $20—that’s $5 less than it usually is. This sale is only for the black colorway. In mere minutes, get the egg bites of your dream with this rapid egg cooker. It’s easy to operate and prevents any user error of over- or undercooking. It’s so simple that even kids can use it. But it’s not just for yolky goodness; you can also use it for mini cheesecakes and desserts. If you get stuck, no worries, it comes with a recipe book to help. You’ll also get four silicone molds and one big one. The Dash egg bite maker comes with a 1-year warranty, and it’s lightweight and easy to clean—everything you want in a kitchen appliance.



Looking to upgrade your furbaby’s nap spot? Petique’s Bedside Lounge Portable Enclosed Pet Bed is new and improved and ready to keep your fluffy kids safe and sound. Acting as a natural den, this two-level pet bed is customizable to what will make your furry baby feel the most secure. Easy to move into any space, the bed is also machine washable as the covers are removable, so no need to fear if someone is a little drooly or has an accident. You can also roll it up and toss it in the travel tote to take it on the road. This is a customer favorite.



A combo printer can make like a lot easier and when you have one that saves on ink all the better. The EcoTank ET-2720 is a wireless all-in-one wonder from Epson. Not only does it offer cartridge-free printing the supersized ink tanks are easy to fill. Boasting up to 2 years of ink with the output of printing up to 4,500 pages. With the low-cost replacement ink bottles, you’re saving tons versus traditional ink cartridges. This means less waste, so you’re helping the environment too.

The Black & Decker 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker can brew a dozen cups of joe with the push of a button. Its screen is easy to read, displaying the clock, brew time, and other programmable options. This machine even temporarily stops the flow of coffee so you can sneakily pour your first cup without making a mess. I mean, when you’re caffeine-deprived, who wants to wait? And, the carafe plat will keep your coffee warm for an hour after brewing is complete.



November first means it’s time to start thinking about your next Christmas tree. Home Heritage’s Lincoln 5-Foot Christmas Tree comes with lights, glitter, and pine cones. This is for the lazy decorator who is also classy. There are 300 pre-lit LED lights to give any room that ultimate holiday sparkle. There is an old fashion charm to this tree and it’s sure to look stunning with all your gifts underneath.

I’m a big fan of cute gamer accessories and this purse for your Switch is certainly one of them. Insten’s Carrying Case Purse for Nintendo Switch comes in several color combos to match your vibe or your switch. It’s got four slots so you have a few game options while on the go. It’s made from a premium felt material and PU leather that will protect your console from bumps, scratches, and drops. It snaps to close and is a great accessory you are sure to get lots of compliments on.