Space heaters are a cost-effective way to keep your home, apartment, or dorm warm and cozy during cold winter days and chilly autumn nights. The TT-HE001 from TaoTronics features a slim, compact design perfectly built for proximity to your office desk, bed, couch, or kitchen—wherever you need it the most. The top of the unit has intuitive and easy-to-use button controls for power, setting a timer, adjusting temperature, and activating rotation. With the 12-hour timer and 24-hour auto-off, you won’t have to worry about wasting electricity or creating a fire hazard. The heater also automatically turns off the heating elements and fan when the room reaches your desired temperature, keeping everyone comfortable and sweat-free. Both the heater itself and the included remote feature a button for selecting either a high or low fan setting for aggressive or gentle heating as well as an eco setting to help lower power consumption, for anyone worried about their heating bills in the winter. It also comes packaged with a convenient remote for operation when you can’t leave your desk or don’t want to get out of your warm, comfy blanket nest.



If you have kids or pets, the space heater has built-in safety features that automatically shut off the unit if it gets tipped over, preventing anyone from getting burned or anything in your home from getting damaged. It also has overheating protections that cut power to the unit should it reach temperatures upwards of 122 degrees Fahrenheit (50°C). The heating elements in the unit are made from ceramic to reach your preferred temperatures faster and help further protect against accidental burns and fire. The blower fan inside the heater is designed to be as quiet as possible, so you can have it on during important Zoom meetings, virtual classes, and calls without drowning out conversations or distracting others. A built-in carrying handle makes it super easy to move around or put away when the weather improves.

The glossy black color and sleek, modern design of this space heater blends into almost any home, dorm, or office decor while the easy-to-read LED display is bright enough to read regardless of lighting. That said, it’s never bright enough to serve as a distraction when you’re trying to sleep or relax on the couch. The heater is also free of loud and annoying alarms or alert sounds, so you can sleep comfortably and peacefully through the night.

For all of the cool and convenient features this space heater offers, it’s available at a retail price that is surprisingly easy on the wallet. It’s available on Amazon, Newegg, and the TaoTronics website starting at $60; if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can also get free delivery and 2-day shipping with your order. TaoTronics backs this space heater with a 12-month warranty covering manufacturing defects and dead units as well as a customer service department to help troubleshoot technical difficulties or set up exchanges and returns.