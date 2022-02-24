Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership | $19 | Amazon



As a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold (now Game Pass Ultimate) for the last 15 years, I was surprised to come into the pandemic and end up playing my Nintendo Switch online with friends wa y way more. Mario Golf: Super Rush is a great game to throw up when you and your friends are just looking to chat. Mario Kart 8: Deluxe never gets old. And who doesn’t like pummeling strangers in Super Smash Brothers Ultimate? You can do it all while also saving a whole dang dollar because Nintendo Online memberships have dropped on Amazon from $20 to $19 in the most minuscule discount I’ve written about to date. But you know what they say, a gold coin saved is a gold coin earned.

Note this is not the expansion pass that comes with DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, and the N64 and Sega Genesis games. That’s extra.