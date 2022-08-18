Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) | $110 | Amazon



The improved Kindle Paperwhite now has a 6.8" display with a thinner bevel to provide a large, comprehensive reading area with page turns loading 20% faster. Switch to an adjustable warm light mode to be easy on the eyes during late-night reading in the dark. It’s also waterproof enough to withstand being submerged underwater briefly so have no fear taking your story into the bathtub or down to the pool. Even on a sunny day, you can read thanks to the glare-free display and 10% brighter max setting. Sit outside and read the entirety of Brandon Sanderson’s collective works making up The Cosmere. You may not be able to do that in one go, but your Kindle Paperwhite since its battery life can last up to 10 full weeks. You can get yours for $30 off at Amazon.