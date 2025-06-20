The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo is an excellent entry point for anyone curious about drone photography, and it’s currently available for $575, marking a 20% discount and nearly $150 in savings. This bundle comes fully stocked with three flight batteries, a controller, charging hub, and a shoulder bag, so you can start flying and filming right away.

Compact and lightweight, the DJI Mini 3 is easy to toss into a backpack for hikes, trips, or spontaneous outdoor shoots. Its small size doesn’t limit its capabilities. The drone records crisp 4K HDR video with rich colors and strong detail, supported by Dual Native ISO for reliable performance in both bright daylight and low-light scenes. The DJI RC controller features a built-in 5.5-inch HD display, giving you a clear live view without needing to connect your phone.

Content creators will appreciate the DJI Mini 3’s ability to switch between landscape and portrait shooting, making it ideal for platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube alike. With a video transmission range of up to 10 kilometers, a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, and solid wind resistance, it delivers stable footage even in challenging conditions.

Beginner-friendly tools like Auto Takeoff, GPS Return to Home, Precise Hovering, and built-in tutorials help new pilots feel comfortable fast. Add in QuickShots for automated cinematic moves, up to 114 minutes of total flight time, and fast Wi-Fi transfers, and the Mini 3 becomes a powerful, portable creative companion.