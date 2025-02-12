Max Your Refund and File For Free With H&R Block Deluxe + State

As hard as it is to believe that we are already 2 months into 2025, it’s even more mindboggling that Tax Day is just 2 more months down the road. That’s one we all need to wrap our heads around, because missing that deadline can be costly. But there’s no reason to put it off any longer when StackSocial is offering H&R Block’s Deluxe + State tax software for PC or Mac for just $40, a 33% discount off its usual $60 price.

You get up to 5 free Federal e-filings with H&R Block Deluxe + State, and State e-file is just $19.95 per state (e-filing is free for New York; New Hampshire does not accept e-filing). If you need to file in more than one state, additional state programs are $39.95 each.

H&R Block Deluxe + State tax software | $40 | StackSocial

Nobody really enjoys doing their taxes, but H&R Block Deluxe + State at least makes it as easy as possible with step-by-step guidance, easy imports of W-2s, 1099s, and other tax reporting documents, and guidance to make sure you max out your deductions and get the lowest tax bill or largest return possible. There are over 13,000 articles, FAQs, and other expert tips at your disposal, so you don’t get lost in the IRS’s sea of red tape.

This $40 StackSocial deal includes an online code that lets you download H&R Block Deluxe + State for PC or Mac, and it’s available for new or existing H&R Block tax software users. You’ll receive the code and link via email, and from there the download and install process is quick and easy, just like filing your taxes will be.