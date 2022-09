Soundfreaq c ompact Bluetooth s peaker | $30 | StackSocial

Listen to music wherever you go with a Soundfreaq Bluetooth speaker. You’ll have a much better time than just sticking that iPhone of yours in a red Solo cup. This compact speaker is easy to take with you anywhere and y ou’ll get up to 7 hours of listening time on a single charge. StackSocial normally has the speaker for $80 but for the next few days, you can get yourself one for just $30.