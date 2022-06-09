20' Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen | $136 | Amazon

The weather is warming up which means you’ll want to take advantage of being able to spend time outside, though there are still so many good movies and TV shows you want to watch. Take your favorite shows outside with you then by projecting them onto this giant 20' inflatable outdoor projector screen. Fully inflates in only one minute with the included 350W blower. Water bags, stainless steel pegs, and ropes are also all included to aid with extra stability so you’ll only be pausing for bathroom breaks. It’s discounted on Amazon right now by 15%.