Memorial Day is over , but the sales roll on. Head to Samsung for up to $600 off their critically acclaimed 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 curved quantum mini-LED gaming monitor. Or increase your savings by another $150 by buying the Odyssey Neo G9 from Amazon, where it’s currently just $1,541.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor | $1,700 | Samsung

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor | $1,541 | Amazon

Considering this is a $2,300 monitor on non-sale days, this is a prime opportunity to blow away your current flatscreen gaming monitor. The Odyssey Neo G9 has an ultra-fast 240 hZ refresh rate and 1ms response rate, and the Quantum HDR 2000 resolution on a huge wraparound screen will fully immerse you in whatever gaming world you’re grinding away in. This razor-sharp massive monitor won’t be available for long at these prices — run to Samsung or Amazon now and cash in.