Up to 15% Off Amazon Basics Kitchen Essentials | Amazon



We’ve all been there: Groceries bought, dinner planned, when suddenly ... something’s missing. Now’s the perfect time to stock up on that one little thing (or two things, or three things) that you always seem to forget you don’t have, since you can take up to 15% off Amazon Basics Kitchen Essentials. I personally can tell you that a lot of them are pretty good — I use my electric kettle probably too often — and they’re generally priced low to begin with, so this is an A+ sale. Plus, the discount is offered on a wide variety of products. Whether you’re in the mood to meal prep in glass containers, bake up a cheesecake in a 9-inch N onstick S pringform P an, or just replace your Soft Grip Peelers that always weirdly seem to vanish, now’s the time. After all, Thanksgiving isn’t so far away.