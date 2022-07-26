LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB Hard Drive | $78 | 9% Off | Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB Hard Drive | $100 | 9% Off | Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB Hard Drive | $143 | 11% Off | Amazon

LaCie Rugged Mini 5TB Hard Drive | $160 | 11% Off | Amazon

Here’s your sign to back up your computer. The iconic orange LaCie hard drive is on sale in all its terabytes of capacities, ranging from 1TB to 5TB. This hard drive is Mac and PC compatible and has a design that allows it to bump around in a backpack, with shock, rain, and pressure resistance. They say it can withstand the weight of a one ton car, if you happen to be running hard drives over in your day-to-day. With USB 3.0, the LaCie has speedy transfer speeds and one-click backup. Save your files and bask in the orange glow.

