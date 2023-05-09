It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Take to the Skies With a 4K Drone for 55% off

Save $210 on a Ruko 4K drone and take it on your next outing.

By
Joe Tilleli
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Ruko 4K drone and included accessories.
The Ruko 4K drone and included accessories.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Take some beautiful aerial shots of your next hike or outdoor adventure. The Roku 4K Drone is capable of capturing 4K photos and recording 2K video. Controlling the drone is easy. Connect it to the mobile app and use your phone screen to see what the drone sees. It also supports a Follow Me mode to create custom flight paths keeping the camera fixated on a specific point of interest. With the two included batteries, you’ll get up to 60 minutes of flight time when you take it out.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Ruko F11MINI 4K Drone | $170 | Amazon

Typically this Ruko drone goes for $380. However, right now you can get one for just $170. That’s a 55% discount.

Advertisement