HP’s Black Friday deals continue with savings on their Omen 25L and Omen 30L desktop gaming PCs. Already discounted by $100, you can knock an additional 15-16% off upgraded configurations by entering promo code WINTER10 at checkout. You read that right: this code doesn’t apply until you move up from the base configurations.

For the Omen 30L GT13-1380z, for instance, if you upgrade to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, which has 10GB GDDR6X dedicated memory and offers 3 DisplayPort outs and one HDMI out, that PC would normally be priced out to $1890, but with $100 off already and the above coupon code added in, it drops to $1611 for a cool $279 total savings.

So head on over, have a look around, and if you buy one, be sure to let us know in the comments about the configuration you have coming to you!

