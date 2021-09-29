Pumpkin Punchers Pumpkin Carving Kit | $20 | Amazon



It’s finally October! Well, almost. And you know what that means. I’m going to be super annoying about Halloween stuff until the end of the month. It’s just about time to carve pumpkins and not leave them on top of your refrigerator until they literally rot because you were too busy and forgot to carve them (something I really did.) So do just that with this Pumpkin Punchers Pumpkin Carving Kit, just $20 at Amazon. Don’t fumble around with markers drawing what you want to carve. Use these stencils and make some truly awesome pumpkins. Punch them into the pumpkin and voila! No knives needed. Then just throw the stencils into the dishwasher or wash them for next time. Whatever you do, be sure to keep it spooky with these 24 different shapes, and display that pumpkin proudly.