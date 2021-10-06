PogoCam Wearable HD Camera for Glasses | $9 | Side Deal



Wanna feel like a cool spy with a dope hidden camera? Well this PogoCam Wearable HD Camera for Glasses might not be the product for you on account of it being an obvious little brick on the side of your glasses , but it still seems pretty cool! This may not replace your DSLR, or heck, even your phone camera. But for only $9, it’s a fun little novelty. They also will clip onto most any frames. via their magnetic PogoLoops. You can take up to 100 photos or six 30-second videos before transferring to the smart case and it fully charges in only 35 minutes. It’s 91% off on Side Deal for today only or until they sell out so again, even if you’re only passingly interested, they’re only $9 right now.