Arcade1Up X-Men 4 Player Arcade Machine | $675 | Amazon



“ Mankind h as a lways f eared w hat i t d oesn’t u nderstand,” is what you will be saying to your parents when they question you spending $675 on this Arcade 1Up X-Men cabinet. It comes with a riser and matching stool. It’s also Arcade1Up’s first 4-player game so if you divide the price among four players, it’s not too steep at all. The arcade cabinet of course plays the 1992 smash hit X-men beat-em-up featuring Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, and Dazzler. You can grab it now from Amazon for $75 off.