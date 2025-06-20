Take Back Your Sleep With These $20 Wireless Mini Earbuds

The majority of medical experts agree that a lack of quality sleep can have detrimental effects on your overall health, but if you're a light sleeper who's often woken up by even small sounds and noises, what's the solution? The SleepEEZ mini noise-blocking earbuds that were a big hit at CES 2025 deliver the silence you need for a deep, restful sleep without sacrificing your comfort, and they're on sale right now at StackSocial for just $20 — a 42% discount from their normal retail price of $35.

Earplugs have long been the go-to for light sleepers, but they're often bulky, uncomfortable, and ineffective. SleepEEZ mini noise-blocking earbuds are designed for maximum comfort for both side and stomach sleepers, and they deliver 20 decibels of noise reduction to block out external sounds. The 6mm drivers in the SleepEEZ earbuds are tuned to create a relaxing sound profile that masks the noises that take you out of your sleep pattern. They connect via Bluetooth, and you can choose from four auto-off timer durations to match your nightly routine.

These ultra-lightweight earbuds stay securely in your ears as you finally get the rest you need, and they're also useful while you're awake, with built-in mics that allow you to take calls or connect with your voice assistants. This StackSocial deal makes the SleepEEZ mini noise-blocking wireless earbuds a $20 purchase that could pay immediate dividends in the form of the deep, truly restful sleep you've been missing.