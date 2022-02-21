20% Off Master Maison Premium Steak Knives | Amazon | Promo Code 20NUFQV3



I like knives, you like knives, everybody likes kniiiiives. So we should all take advantage of this deal on 20% off Master Maison Premium Steak Knives at Amazon with promo code 20NUFQV3, when you look at it that way. Crafted from high-carbon German stainless steel, these knives include non-serrated 5-inch blades (regardless of what my lacking photo editing abilities may display), and come in a fancy wooden storage box. Each set is also stain-resistant and rust-resistant, so you can chow down for years without worrying about knife presentation. I like that the manufacturer also describes them as “anti-fatigue,” as cutting a big steak can get tiring after a while if you’re eating like Fred Flintstone. FYI, this deal ends 2/27/2022, but the warranty on the knives lasts an entire year.