It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Accessories

Take a Closer Look With This Wireless Digital Microscope for $42

Save 30% on this best-selling portable USB microscope.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The digital microscope inspects fruit that is then displayed on an iPhone screen.
The digital microscope inspects fruit that is then displayed on an iPhone screen.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

You ever want to look at something but wish it was 1,000 times bigger? That would be weird but you technically can do that with this digital microscope. You’ll find it useful for skin or hair inspection, prints, jewelry handling, and a ton of other applications. It can even be a fun learning tool for kids.

Watch
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Wireless Digital Microscope | $42 | Amazon

Its eight LED lights allow for optimal clarity and it’s designed to work with your Android or iOS device. Just connect over the device’s WiFi or via a USB cable. It’s got a large capacity battery that will last you up to three hours while fully charged. Get yours for 30% off.

Advertisement
TechAccessories