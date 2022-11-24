1More Evo Noise Cancelling Earbuds | $100 | Clip Coupon | Amazon

If you’re looking to gift some earbuds to an audio snob this Black Friday, you can take $70 off the 1More Evo Noise Cancelling Earbuds when you clip the coupon at Amazon. These next-gen buds have multiple noise canceling modes and two “transparency” modes, so you can hear around you if needed. Use the app to customize audio preferences for sound that fits you—or your audiophile giftee. They’re intuitive, look sleek, and are only $100 for Black Friday. Happy listening!

