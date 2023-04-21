Take 50% off This Eufy Floodlight Cam and Upgrade You Home Security

Light up your driveway or backyard w ith the help of a eufy security floodlight camera. This 2K camera has built-in motion detectors to light up upon activation, giving you a full-color view of your property at night. The smart AI is able to intelligently identify people from objects entering the frame to then alert your phone of any intruders. You can even choose to have a smart siren activate as a warning for any unwanted visitors .

eufy Security Floodlight Cam 2 | $110 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The floodlight cam from eufy normally goes for $220, but it’s currently listed at 41% off. Be sure to clip the coupon on the item page for an additional $20 off, bringing the price down to just $110.