Enpass Password Manager Individual Plan: Lifetime Subscription | $40 | 50% Off | StackSocial

A good password should be difficult to remember, and should resemble ancient runes. I’m serious—the first step to a secure system is a secure person, as they say. Luckily, Enpass is 50% off at StackSocial right now, and remembers those ancient runes for you. This encrypted, cloud-based password manager generates strong passwords, and automatically fills your logins for you. Keep things organized with multiple vaults for family, work, and personal accounts, and sync your devices for total access, no matter where you are. Get Enpass for $40 and keep your info safe, secure, and all in one place.