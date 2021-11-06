ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner | $17 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Having a clean car will make you feel good and accomplished. Sometimes you don’t even realize how dirty your car is until it is too late. Next thing you know, you will have to pay for an expensive detail to thoroughly clean out your vehicle. Dirt and crumbs will get everywhere and spread like wildfire. Having this handheld car vacuum will keep you on top of that mess and save you a lot of time and money. This vacuum is also great to have for those unpredictable spills that will occur from the little ones. This compact machine is very easy to use. The 106w motor produces strong suction to eliminate any mess. It will clean all of those hard-to-reach places where dirt frequently builds up. This vacuum comes with an assortment of attachments for every possible mess. Three to be exact. There is also a convenient carry bag to keep all of the pieces together. The 16-foot cord plugs right into your car 12v aux outlet for an on-the-go clean whenever and wherever. Take 50% today with the clip coupon and keep your car tidy.