Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $65 | 7% Off | Amazon

The Nintendo Switch has a whole host of amazing multiplayer games to bring home this holiday season —from the nostalgic Mario Party Superstars to local co-op indie It Takes Two. To play any of these with your sibling rivals or competitive lovers, you’ll likely need an extra controller—so grab this Switch Pro Controller for $65 at Amazon. That’s $5 to put toward another multiplayer game! The Pro Controller has a few advantages over the Switch’s built-in Joy- Con; it’s a little more ergonomic , and has a shockingly good battery life. It also seems not to suffer from the drift issues that the Joy-Cons do—so your family can’t blame their controller for coming in eighth in Mario Kart. Happy holidays, and happy gaming!