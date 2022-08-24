Kiru Knife Kitchen Master 8" Chef Knife | $85 | 45% Off | StackSocial

A “ruthlessly sharp” Japanese knife is on sale at StackSocial at 45% off for National Knife Day. This striking all-purpose knife can handle all your slicing and dicing , since the blade is made of 67 layers of high-carbon stainless steel, sharpened and polished by hand. Its tapered shape allows for a seamless cutting motion whether you’re chopping vegetables or fish, and the handle encourages a proper grip . This knife is strong—and promises life-long durability as long as you take care of it. Because that’s what National Knife Day is all about: the special relationship between you, and your knife skills. Grab this new one for $85 and learn to love the blade.