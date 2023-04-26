It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

Take 41% Off the Auraglow Teeth Whitening Pen Today on Amazon

Put the amazing stain-killing power of this reviewer favorite to work at home or on the go.

Mike Fazioli
The small Auraglow Teeth Whitening pen packs a big smile-improving punch.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Auraglow’s stain-killing teeth-whitening pen is a favorite of over 11,000 Amazon reviewers, and thanks to this deal it’s a smile-producing 41% off today on Amazon. That brings the price down from the usual $25 all the way down to $15.

Auraglow Whitening Pen | $15 | Amazon

The Auraglow pen is remarkably easy to use — just click the pen to dispense the whitening gel, brush it onto your teeth, and the whitening effect takes place in under a minute. It’s also small enough to easily bring it on the go with you, and thanks to this Amazon deal, at this price you can keep one at home, one at the office, and one in your bag for bright white smiles wherever you go.

