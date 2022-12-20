We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Zipcode Design Hartsell Three-Drawer Dresser | $137 | 40% Off | Wayfair

I had to buy a dresser this year and let me tell you—it sucks to try to find something within specific dimensions. I began to memorize the weird size I was looking for—not as small as a nightstand, but not as wide as a six-drawer dresser either. I kind of wish I’d found this one earlier: a perfectly petite three-drawer dresser with a lot of space inside. Because Wayfair has this huge end-of-season sale going on, this dresser is only $137—and if you need more space, it looks great paired with a second dresser too. The minimalist design eschews handles for a modern cutout style . Looks cute, keeps your stuff tidy—it’s just a good dresser!