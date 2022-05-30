40% off All-Season Pillow | Molecule

I’ve had the honor of reviewing a few pillow companies over the years, but having one that is great for all types of sleepers is hard to settle on. But Molecule’s All-Season Pillow might just be it. It is adjustable, works with your body temperature, is versatile, and customizable to the firmness you need. After sleeping with this pillow for a few weeks, I truly think it might be the best one I’ve had. I can be a fussy back sleeper and sometimes want a really firm pillow, but I occasionally sleep on my side and want something a little softer. The selling point is getting to pick what I want in that second with just a zip.



Made from Tencel Lyocell fibers, it keeps the warmest of snoozers cool all year long. Hence, the name. Perfect for all seasons. These are also 40% off for Memorial Day, so if you need an upgrade, this pillow is the bedding chameleon you’ve been searching for.